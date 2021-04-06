Fournier (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to miss at least a week, John Karalis of Boston Sports Journal reports.

The Celtics haven't said much about Fournier's condition, but coach Brad Stevens noted Tuesday that he "wouldn't expect to see [Fournier] this week." As such, Fournier will likely be held out of at least the next four contests. Over his last two games, the deadline addition had totaled 40 points, six assists and 11 three-pointers in 52 minutes.