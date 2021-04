Fournier (COVID-19 protocols) is out of quarantine but will remain out Saturday against the Warriors and Monday against the Bulls, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Fournier's first chance to play will arrive Thursday against the Suns. Once he's back, he may initially be on a minutes limit. In his four appearances with the Celtics, he's averaged 11.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.0 minutes.