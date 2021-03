Fournier won't play in Saturday's contest against the Thunder due to health and safety protocols, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Fournier will have to wait another day to make his Celtics' debut, as the guard is reportedly in the NBA's health and safety protocols. Fournier may have a chance to take the court Monday versus the Pelicans if all things go well. Across 26 games played so far this season, Fournier is averaging a career-high 19.7 points and 3.7 assists.