Fournier (knee) will play Saturday against the Timberwolves, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.
As expected, Fournier will play through a knee injury. Over the past six games, Fournier has averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.0 minutes.
