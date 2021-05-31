Fournier ended with 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Nets.

Fournier might have ended as one of three Boston players with 15-plus points, but he had a rough night from the floor and struggled even further from three-point range, which is one of his strengths. Considering Fournier doesn't provide much outside of his scoring and three-point shooting numbers, he needs to bounce back in Game 5 if the Celtics want to avoid elimination. For what is worth, the veteran sharpshooter has made 48 percent of his shots from beyond the arc during the current series.