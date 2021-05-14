Fournier is probable for Saturday's contest against the Timberwolves due to right knee hyper flexion.

Fournier could be in line for extra usage if he does play, as Kemba Walker (neck) and Marcus Smart (calf) have already been ruled out in addition to Jaylen Brown's (wrist) season-ending injury. Over the past six games, Fournier has averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.0 minutes.