Fournier had 23 points (8-13 FG, 7-11 3Pt) and two boards off the bench in Friday's win over the Rockets.

After a nightmare debut and a quiet showing in his second game with the Celtics, Fournier broke out in a big way Friday, drilling a season-high seven threes in 30 minutes off the bench. It was a strong bounce-back for Fournier, who looks like he'll serve as Boston's high-minutes sixth man the rest of the way.