Fournier (health and safety protocols) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Fournier wasn't able to play in either of the Celtics' games since they acquired him at Thursday's deadline, but there's hope that he'll be cleared through the league's protocols prior to Monday night. What, exactly, the wing's role will be in Boston remains to be seen, but Fournier brings a much-needed scoring punch to supplement Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker.