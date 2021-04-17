Fournier (COVID-19 protocols) won't play Saturday against the Warriors.
Fournier will sit for a seventh straight game due to the league's health and safety protocols. His next chance to return will be Monday against Chicago.
More News
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: Likely out for week•
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: Enters health protocols•
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: Fantastic off bench vs. Hornets•
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: Puts up 23 points, seven threes•