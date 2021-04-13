Fournier (COVID-19 protocols) remains out Tuesday against the Trail Blazers.
Fournier is still in the league's health and safety protocols, and Tuesday will mark his fifth straight absence. It remains unclear when Fournier will be given the green light to return.
More News
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: Likely out for week•
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: Enters health protocols•
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: Fantastic off bench vs. Hornets•
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: Puts up 23 points, seven threes•
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: Scores six points in 31 minutes•
-
Celtics' Evan Fournier: Endures rough debut•