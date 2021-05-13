Fournier registered 15 points (6-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 102-94 loss to the Cavaliers.

The 28-year-old has scored 15-plus points over his six games, a span in which he's averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.4 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks. Fournier's role and usage should continue to spike with Jaylen Brown (wrist) ruled out for the season. The ninth-year guard will look to keep up his across-the-board production for the seventh-seeded Celtics Saturday on the road against the Timberwolves.