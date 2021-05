Fournier dropped 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 29 minutes Wednesday in the victory over the Magic.

Fournier has turned things around over his last two starts after struggling in his first three. This is the second time since joining the Celtics that Fournier has gone consecutive games scoring over 15 points. While his offense has been sluggish for Boston, Fournier has registered at least one steal in eight of 11 games and is averaging 1.5 per game.