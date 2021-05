Fournier had 21 points (8-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in Sunday's loss to Portland.

Fournier has started the last four games as he continues to help shoulder the scoring burden with Kemba Walker (oblique) sidelined. After putting up only 10 points over the last two games combined, Fournier went for his second-highest point total since joining the Celtics at the trade deadline.