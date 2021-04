Fournier finished Wednesday's loss to Dallas with six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Coming off of a historically bad debut Monday night (0-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), Fournier was slightly better in 31 minutes off the bench, but he still didn't provide Boston with much of a scoring punch. The wing averaged a career-best 19.7 points per game as a member of the Magic, so once he settles in with his new team, he should be more of an offensive factor.