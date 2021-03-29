Fournier will make his Celtics debut Monday night against the Pelicans, and coach Brad Stevens intimated that he'll "play significant minutes."

During pregame, Stevens confirmed that the new acquisition will debut Monday, telling the media that Fournier is "available to play and play significant minutes, as he will the rest of the year." The Celtics were in need of another scoring option, and Fournier brings just that. In 26 games with Orlando, he averaged a career-high 19.7 points per game, while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three. Fournier could require a few games to settle in, but he figures to be thrown into the fire right away Monday with Jaylen Brown (hip) sidelined.