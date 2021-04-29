Fournier posted two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 120-111 win over the Hornets.

Since returning from COVID-19 protocols, Fournier is shooting just 16.1 percent from the field and 11.8 percent from three for 3.8 points across four appearances. He's bound to get back to respectable percentages soon, but this is a tough stretch for him and fantasy managers.