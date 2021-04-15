Fournier (COVID-19 protocols) will not play in Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Fournier remains in the league's health and safety protocols and will miss a sixth consecutive contest. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Warriors, though it's possible he could require some conditioning work before returning.
