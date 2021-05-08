Fournier tallied 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Friday's 121-99 loss to the Bulls.

Fournier has now started in six consecutive games, and it appears that they'll continue to bring Marcus Smart in with the second unit once Jaylen Brown returns. While his floor hasn't settled yet with his new team, he's shown the ability to pop for decent numbers, and he'll be given every opportunity to succeed in the starting lineup moving forward.