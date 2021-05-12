Fournier totaled 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 129-121 loss to the Heat.

After a slow start to his tenure with the Celtics, Fournier has turned things around of late. With Jaylen Brown (wrist) ruled out for the season, Fournier is going to be a key piece for the team, should they hope to progress in the postseason. Given his current role and the steady outlook, Fournier should certainly be viewed as a must-roster player.