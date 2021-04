Fournier totaled 11 points (4-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five steals, one assist and one block over 35 minutes Tuesday in a 119-115 loss to the Thunder.

Making his first start with the Celtics, Fournier could not find his shot, but his five steals set a season high. Fournier's time in Boston has not gone the way the Celtics envisioned, as he is only averaging 8.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting just 32.2 percent from the floor.