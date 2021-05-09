Fournier dropped 30 points (11-16 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and a block during Sunday's 130-124 loss to the Heat.

Fournier enjoyed his best performance as a Celtic, topping the 30-point mark for the first time since March 23 as a member of the Orlando Magic. He appears to have found a groove with his new team, averaging 21.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor and 63.0 percent from distance over four May contests. While it would be unfair to expect this kind of production when Jaylen Brown (ankle) returns, something relatively close to it should suffice for all involved.