Fournier was held scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in Sunday's loss to Charlotte, contributing three rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes.

The 28-year-old has now failed to hit a field goal for the second game in a row since returning from a nine-game absence due to COVID-19 and safety protocols. Fournier is currently under a light minutes restriction, but that should change soon once he gets his legs back under him. The ninth-year forward will look to bounce back Tuesday at home against the Thunder.