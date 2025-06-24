The Hawks traded Niang and a second-round pick to the Celtics on Tuesday in a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick back to Atlanta, and Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to the Nets, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Niang was traded from the Cavaliers to the Hawks in February of 2025 and averaged 12.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.0 minutes across his 28 regular-season appearances for Atlanta. Due to Jayson Tatum (Achilles) potentially being out for all of 2025-26, Niang could compete for a starting role in the Celtics' forward rotation. This trade, combined with swapping Jrue Holiday for Anfernee Simons, has dropped the Celtics below the second apron.