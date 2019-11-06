Hayward exploded for 39 points (17-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Hayward shot the lights out, missing just three field goal attempts while falling one point shy of matching his career high. Moreover, he came fairly close to logging a triple-double, and Hayward is absolutely thriving here in the early stages of 2019-20.