Hayward (personal) isn't listed on the Celtics' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Heat.

Hayward was unavailable for the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday in Atlanta while tending to the personal matter. His removal from the Celtics' injury report implies that he has rejoined the team for the start of its five-game homestand that kicks off Monday. Expect Hayward to fill his usual duties as the Celtics' sixth man against Miami, a role that has yielded averages of 13.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers over 25.3 minutes per game through nine January appearances.