Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Added to injury report
Hayward is questionable for Friday's game against Atlanta due to a sore left foot.
It's worth noting that Hayward missed three games back in December due to a similar issue, though it's unclear if the severity of his current injury is comparable. Look for his status to clear up closer to Friday's tip-off. If Hayward is unable to play, Grant Williams and Semi Ojeleye could both benefit from increased run.
