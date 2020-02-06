Play

Hayward is questionable for Friday's game against Atlanta due to a sore left foot.

It's worth noting that Hayward missed three games back in December due to a similar issue, though it's unclear if the severity of his current injury is comparable. Look for his status to clear up closer to Friday's tip-off. If Hayward is unable to play, Grant Williams and Semi Ojeleye could both benefit from increased run.

