Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Another impressive showing in win
Hayward produced 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 108-87 win over the Hornets.
Hayward has scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games, and four times through seven tilts here in 2019-20. It's also his second double-double of the campaign, plus he continues to chip in quality assist totals as well. He'll look to keep it rolling during Saturday's matchup versus the Spurs.
