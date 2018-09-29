Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Appears untroubled in return to action
Hayward scored 10 points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5=7 FT), to go with three rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 104-97 preseason loss to Charlotte.
Hayward made his return to action in Friday's preseason loss, finishing with 10 points in 22 minutes. All signs were positive and despite the poor shooting, he appeared untroubled by his leg injury. He also appeared to be mentally ready to go as he attacked the basket, finishing with a total of seven free-throw attempts. He is going to brought along carefully but at this stage, he looks like he should be playing 30 minutes as soon as the season opener.
