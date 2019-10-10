Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Available Friday in Orlando
Hayward (elbow) will be available for Friday's preseason game against the Magic, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Hayward returned to practice earlier this week, and coach Brad Stevens confirmed Thursday that the swingman will be good to go for Friday's contest. Hayward may be limited given it's the preseason, but the fact that he was a full participant in practice all week suggests there isn't much to be concerned about regarding the injury.
