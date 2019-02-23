Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Available to play Saturday
Hayward (ankle) is available to play in Saturday's match with the Bulls, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Hayward will take the court saturday. He'd been dealing with a right ankle sprain and missed Thursday's tilt with Milwaukee. The veteran forward had been rounding into form prior to the injury, posting 21.0 points per game over his three prior contests.
