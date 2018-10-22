Hayward is starting Monday against the Magic, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

As expected, Hayward is back in the starting five after being rested for the second half of a back-to-back over the weekend. The 28-year-old, who is averaging 12.0 points, 6.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 assist through two games this season, will remain on a 25-minute restriction.