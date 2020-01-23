Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Balanced line in win
Hayward had 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-95 win over the Grizzlies.
Hayward has cracked the 20-point mark just three times this month and his scoring has been quite inconsistent -- he has failed to reach double-digit thrice already and is shooting just 36.7 percent from deep during January. He will aim to turn things around Friday at Orlando.
