Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Begins stonemason career
Hayward bricked for seven points (1-10 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during the Celtics' 128-123 loss to the Bucks on Thursday night.
Just one night after a strong 25-point performance (11-of-15 FG), Hayward struggled mightily. Looking to fill the void of Jaylen Brown (thumb), Hayward pulled a disappearing act by going scoreless in the first half and missing his first eight shots overall. The lack of attempts close to the basket and in his trademark midrange is potentially concerning. That being said, the Bucks' stingy defense deserves part of the blame. Hayward will look to get back on track Saturday versus Phoenix.
