Hayward registered 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 123-115 win at Atlanta.

Hayward was coming off a four-point effort against the Sixers earlier this week, but that performances proved to be an outlier for the small forward -- he has topped the 20-point mark in five of his last six games while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep during that span. He could get a larger role on offense while Kemba Walker (knee) isn't at 100 percent, but even if the star point guard returns Wednesday against the Magic, Hayward should remain productive enough to be a legit fantasy option across all formats.