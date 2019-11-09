Hayward suffered a broken left hand during Saturday's game against the Spurs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hayward has been in the middle of a bounceback season, averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists. It's not immediately clear when he may be able to return to the court. More information should arrive after team doctors get more time to evaluate the injury. While he's sidelined, Grant Williams and Semi Ojeleye could see extra run.