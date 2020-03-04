Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Bruises knee, will not return
Hayward will not return to Tuesday's tilt against the Nets due to a right knee contusion, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Hayward had accumulated seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3PT), one rebound and two assists across 17 minutes before exiting the contest. Javonte Green started the second half in his place. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time.
