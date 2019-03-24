Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Cleared to play Sunday
Hayward (concussion) will be available to play in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.
Hayward was sidelined for over a week due to a concussion, but it appears he has cleared protocol and will be a full go in Sunday's contest. Without Jayson Tatum (back) against the Spurs, Hayward should see an increase in usage off the bench.
