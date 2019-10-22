Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Cleared to play Wednesday
Hayward (illness) will play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.
Hayward missed Monday's practice session due to an illness, but the team has since cleared him for Wednesday's season opener. The forward is expected to enter the starting lineup at power forward, meaning he'll likely match up against Al Horford for the Sixers.
