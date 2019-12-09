Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Cleared to return Monday
Hayward (hand) will play Monday against the Cavaliers, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Hayward has been cleared to return after missing the past 13 games due to a fractured left hand. Prior to getting injured, the 29-year-old was averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists across 31.1 minutes per game. Hayward could immediately rejoin the starting lineup Monday with Marcus Smart (eye) unavailable; either way, the Celtics will likely keep an eye on his workload as the look to ease him back into action.
