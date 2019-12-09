Hayward (hand) will play Monday against the Cavaliers, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Hayward has been cleared to return after missing the past 13 games due to a fractured left hand. Prior to getting injured, the 29-year-old was averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists across 31.1 minutes per game. Hayward could immediately rejoin the starting lineup Monday with Marcus Smart (eye) unavailable; either way, the Celtics will likely keep an eye on his workload as the look to ease him back into action.