Hayward (hand) took part in practice Sunday and has yet to be ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Coach Brad Stevens didn't provide any specifics for Hayward's return but said "he'll be back sooner than later," per Jay King of The Athletic. The 29-year-old was originally looking at a return from the left hand fracture around Christmas, but it now appears he could retake the court in the near future. Hayward didn't rule out the possibility of playing against Cleveland but will have to see how he feels Monday, according to King.