Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Closing in on return
Hayward (hand) took part in practice Sunday and has yet to be ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Coach Brad Stevens didn't provide any specifics for Hayward's return but said "he'll be back sooner than later," per Jay King of The Athletic. The 29-year-old was originally looking at a return from the left hand fracture around Christmas, but it now appears he could retake the court in the near future. Hayward didn't rule out the possibility of playing against Cleveland but will have to see how he feels Monday, according to King.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: To practice with team Sunday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Could return before Christmas•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Likely to practice over weekend•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Participates in some contact work•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Status update arriving Monday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Resumes shooting•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...