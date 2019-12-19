Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Considered questionable
Hayward (foot) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Hayward has apparently been dealing with a lingering foot issue since before he fractured his hand in early November, and he was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday after a cortisone shot did little to help. While the results are not yet known, the Celtics are leaving the door open for the oft-injured forward to return Friday following a one-game absence. In three games this month, Hayward is averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per tilt.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.