Hayward (foot) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Hayward has apparently been dealing with a lingering foot issue since before he fractured his hand in early November, and he was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday after a cortisone shot did little to help. While the results are not yet known, the Celtics are leaving the door open for the oft-injured forward to return Friday following a one-game absence. In three games this month, Hayward is averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per tilt.