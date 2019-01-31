Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Contributes across categories
Hayward managed 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT0, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 23 minutes Wednesday against the Hornets.
Hayward broke out of a 1-for-11 slump, reaching double-digits for the first time in three games. The veteran forward's struggled throughout the season and hasn't flashed any signs of emerging from his funk generated from a horrific injury a year ago. At this point, Hayward doesn't necessarily need to be owned in standard formats, as he's been unable to string together more than a couple solid performances in a row at any point this season.
