Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Could be ready within two months

Hayward (ankle) has begun playing one-on-one and intends to resume full basketball activities at some point in the next two months, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports.

This updated timeline assumes that Hayward will indeed be ready in time for next season. The big question remaining is whether or not he'll see regular rest throughout the regular season, which would certainly have an adverse affect on his ADP.

