Coach Brad Stevens said it's likely Hayward (hand) returns before the Christmas Day game against the Raptors, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Hayward has been sidelined since Nov. 11 with a fractured left hand, but his participation in some live action at practice this weekend puts him slightly ahead of the initial recovery timeline. The Celtics have games Dec. 20 and 22 the weekend before Christmas, but a specific return date is unlikely to come into focus until the 29-year-old further ramps up his practice activity.