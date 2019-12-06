Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Could return before Christmas
Coach Brad Stevens said it's likely Hayward (hand) returns before the Christmas Day game against the Raptors, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Hayward has been sidelined since Nov. 11 with a fractured left hand, but his participation in some live action at practice this weekend puts him slightly ahead of the initial recovery timeline. The Celtics have games Dec. 20 and 22 the weekend before Christmas, but a specific return date is unlikely to come into focus until the 29-year-old further ramps up his practice activity.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Likely to practice over weekend•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Participates in some contact work•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Status update arriving Monday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Resumes shooting•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: To miss six weeks•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Will undergo surgery Monday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.