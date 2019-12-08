Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Could return Monday
Hayward (hand) is officially considered questionable for Monday's game against Cleveland, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
Hayward participated at practice Sunday and didn't rule out the possibility of playing versus the Cavaliers, and the team apparently feels similarly about his status for Monday. The 29-year-old has been sidelined since Nov. 9 when he fractured his left hand and may see limited minutes upon his return, but the Celtics haven't revealed any specific plans for when he retakes the court.
