Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Day-to-day
Hayward (knee) considers himself day-to-day due to soreness in his knee, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Hayward didn't seem too concerned with his knee injury after Tuesday's loss to the Nets, in which he exited after playing 17 minutes. The Celtics take on the Cavaliers on Wednesday in the second half of a back-to-back, which leaves Hayward's status up in the air at the moment.
