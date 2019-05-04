Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Decent production in Game 3 loss
Hayward produced 10 points (2-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, and five assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 123-116 Game 3 loss to the Bucks.
Hayward provided a fairly well-rounded stat line while earning more minutes than all but three of his teammates (Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Kyrie Irving). Hayward has now reached double figures in scoring in three of the last four games (and five of seven during this playoff run). Moreover, he bounced back from a disastrous performance in Tuesday's Game 2 (five points on one-of-five from the field) and has seen at least 30 minutes in six of the first seven postseason matchups.
