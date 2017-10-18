Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Diagnosed with fractured left ankle

Hayward has officially been diagnosed with a fractured left ankle, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Hayward had to be stretchered off the court Tuesday after landing awkwardly on his left leg and as originally expected, he's dealing with a fractured ankle. That will likely cost Hayward the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign, though the Celtics haven't provided any sort of update on a potential timetable. With high expectations coming into Boston, it's a brutal blow for both Hayward and the Celtics, but he'll now have to start the long road to recovery with the hope of making a speedy recovery. With Hayward sidelined, Jaylen Brown will likely get all the minutes he can handle, while Terry Rozier should be in line for a bigger role as well.