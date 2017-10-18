Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Diagnosed with fractured left ankle
Hayward has officially been diagnosed with a fractured left ankle, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Hayward had to be stretchered off the court Tuesday after landing awkwardly on his left leg and as originally expected, he's dealing with a fractured ankle. That will likely cost Hayward the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign, though the Celtics haven't provided any sort of update on a potential timetable. With high expectations coming into Boston, it's a brutal blow for both Hayward and the Celtics, but he'll now have to start the long road to recovery with the hope of making a speedy recovery. With Hayward sidelined, Jaylen Brown will likely get all the minutes he can handle, while Terry Rozier should be in line for a bigger role as well.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Stretchered off court with lower leg injury•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: To start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Will be rested Monday vs. Philadelphia•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Leads Celtics in assists Friday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Logs just 17 minutes in first action with Celtics•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Will sign with Celtics•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...