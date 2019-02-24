Hayward totaled five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 loss to the Bulls.

Hayward returned after missing Thursday's game against the Bucks but was disappointing in his 24 minutes on the floor. He had been playing well prior to this one and perhaps the ankle was bothering him. Whatever the case, owners will have to hope that this was an outlier and he can move forward with some of the form he has shown over the past few games.