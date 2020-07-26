Hayward registered 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Sunday's 117-103 scrimmage win over the Suns in Orlando.

Hayward did a little bit of everything on Sunday. The Celtics hope they lose Hayward - it would mean they've gone deep in the playoffs, aligning with Hayward's absence due to the birth of his child. In the meantime, he'll remain a solid contributor as they battle for supremacy in the East.